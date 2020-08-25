The game also completes Pitt’s revised 2020 schedule. The Atlantic Coast Conference scuttled the original schedule after the Big Ten and Pac 12 both opted to postpone their fall seasons.
The Panthers will play 10 ACC opponents. Austin Peay will serve as Pitt’s lone non-conference game.
