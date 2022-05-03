Pitt WR Addison, Biletnikoff winner, in transfer portal

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is exploring his options.
Now that Addison’s name is in the portal, he can officially be recruited by other schools. The move does not preclude him from staying at Pitt.
The decision comes amid reports that Addison, who caught a single-season school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions last fall, is considering USC as a potential destination.
Pitt’s offense is in a transition period after quarterback Kenny Pickett left for the NFL, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left for the same job at Nebraska and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion left for same position at Texas.
USC transfer Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti are competing for the right to replace Pickett. Joey Yellen, who transferred to Pitt from Arizona State before the 2020 season, entered the portal last week and transferred to Hawaii.
Addison could not enter this year’s NFL draft because he wasn’t three years removed from graduating high school, per NFL rules. Should he stay healthy, he is expected to go early in the 2023 draft.
