The series began anew in 2017 with a four-year home-and-home agreement. The Mountaineers have won each of the first three meetings since the renewal. The final game of the original agreement is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Under the terms of the extension, Pitt will travel to face the Mountaineers in the 2021-22 season, with West Virginia visiting the Petersen Events Center in 2022-23.
