Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh’s 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 8-0 on their home court. Duke has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 4-1 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Blue Devils and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 13.9 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Duke.

Nelly Cummings is averaging 10.6 points and five assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

