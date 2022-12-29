Pittsburgh faces No. 25 North Carolina following Hinson's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 2-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Friday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels after Blake Hinson scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 84-82 victory over the Syracuse Orange. The Panthers are 6-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh ranks third in the ACC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fede Federiko averaging 2.6.

The Tar Heels have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers and Tar Heels square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Caleb Love is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

