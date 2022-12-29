Pittsburgh faces No. 25 North Carolina following Hinson's 25-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 2-0 ACC)
The Tar Heels have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Panthers and Tar Heels square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
Caleb Love is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.
Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.