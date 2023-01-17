Pittsburgh hosts Ellis and Louisville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after El Ellis scored 22 points in Louisville’s 80-59 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Cardinals are 2-9 in home games. Louisville has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 5-2 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC shooting 33.8% from downtown. John Hugley leads the Panthers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Advertisement

Jamarius Burton is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article