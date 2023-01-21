Pittsburgh hosts Florida State following Green's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida State Seminoles (6-13, 4-4 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-6, 6-2 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -7.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Darin Green Jr. scored 20 points in Florida State’s 84-71 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 at home. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 4.6.

The Seminoles are 4-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State gives up 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Panthers and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarius Burton is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Matthew Cleveland is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Seminoles. Green is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

