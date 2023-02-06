Pittsburgh hosts Louisville following Cummings' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Nelly Cummings scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 65-64 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers have gone 10-3 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-11 in conference games. Louisville averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jamarius Burton is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

El Ellis is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists. Jae’Lyn Withers is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

