Pittsburgh hosts No. 13 Virginia following Burton's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 2-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Elliott is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.8 points. Blake Hinson is averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Jayden Gardner is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article