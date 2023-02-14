Pittsburgh hosts Post and Boston College

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -9; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces the Pittsburgh Panthers after Quinten Post scored 20 points in Boston College’s 92-62 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Panthers are 11-3 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jamarius Burton averaging 4.4.

The Eagles are 6-9 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 16 points and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article