Pittsburgh hosts Singleton and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-3)
The Knights have gone 0-2 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is fourth in the NEC shooting 34.4% from deep. Brandon Upshaw leads the Knights shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Pittsburgh.
Demetre Roberts is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Singleton is averaging 15.7 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.