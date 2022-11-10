Pittsburgh hosts West Virginia after Hinson's 27-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)
Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the West Virginia Mountaineers after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-58 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.
Pittsburgh went 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers shot 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.
West Virginia went 0-10 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 7.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.