Miller and No. 16 Miami host No. 25 Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (21-9, 14-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Miami plays the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers after Jordan Miller scored 21 points in Miami’s 85-84 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. The Hurricanes are 15-1 in home games. Miami is fifth in the ACC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 3.7.

The Panthers are 14-5 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Hurricanes. Miller is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami.

Blake Hinson is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Jamarius Burton is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

