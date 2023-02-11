Pittsburgh plays Florida State on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-17, 6-8 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -4.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Florida State. The Seminoles have gone 5-8 at home. Florida State gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 10-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Jamarius Burton is averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

