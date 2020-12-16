Pickett passed for 2,408 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season for the Panthers (6-5, 5-5). He missed two games with an ankle injury — both losses — and was up and down when he returned.
Pickett threw for 404 yards in a win over the Hokies but tossed four interceptions in a loss to Clemson before finishing with a touchdown and a pick in a season-ending 34-17 victory over Georgia Tech.
The Panthers figured to be in the bowl mix after winning three of their final four games but voted to not participate in the postseason, a decision coach Pat Narduzzi supported after the team spent months playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pickett has passed for 7,984 yards with 39 touchdowns and 25 interceptions since taking over as the starter late in the 2017 season. He is fifth on the school’s all-time yards passing list and fourth on the total yardage list, passing Hall of Famer Dan Marino late in the season.
His decision could create a logjam at quarterback. Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen and redshirt freshman Davis Beville figured to be in the mix to replace Pickett next fall.
