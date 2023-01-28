Pittsburgh takes on No. 20 Miami following Hinson's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 7-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -1; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes after Blake Hinson scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 81-79 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers are 9-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Hurricanes are 7-3 in conference play. Miami ranks third in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Wong averaging 3.7.

The Panthers and Hurricanes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is averaging 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Wong is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article