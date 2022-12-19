Pittsburgh visits Syracuse after Federiko's 22-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC)
The Panthers have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 4.7.
The Orange and Panthers meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.
Nelly Cummings is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.