Pivec made a layup and then two free throws before Slocum hit a jumper to make it 20-16 midway through the second quarter and Oregon State never again trailed. Cal tied it twice before halftime but Washington made back-to-back baskets to spark a 13-4 run that gave the Beavers a 10-point lead with three minutes left in the third and Pivec scored six points in a 14-0 spurt that made it 62-43 early in the fourth.
Cailyn Crocker and Jaelyn Brown scored 17 points apiece for Cal (10-17, 2-14).
Oregon State has won 10 in a row against the Golden Bears to even that all-time series at 38.
The Beavers are fifth in the Pac-12 standings, one game back of No. 21 Arizona State, with two regular-season games remaining. The top four teams earn a bye into the quarterfinals of next month’s conference tournament.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.