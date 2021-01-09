North Florida scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Dontarius James tied a career high with 30 points and had eight rebounds for the Dolphins (9-5, 3-1). Kevion Nolan added 18 points and seven assists. Bryce Workman had 10 points.
The Ospreys evened the season series against the Dolphins with the win. Jacksonville defeated North Florida 66-65 last Friday.
