Placer sends North Florida past Kennesaw State 89-86

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jose Placer buried a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining and finished with 32 points to send North Florida to an 89-86 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Placer had a big night from beyond the arc for the Ospreys (7-8, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), as he connected on 10 of his 15 3-point attempts. Jarius Hicklen add 16 points, while Carter Hendricksen scored 10.