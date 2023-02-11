Placer's 19 help North Florida beat Stetson 92-81

Placer also had five assists for the Ospreys (11-15, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen added 17 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six assists. Jarius Hicklen was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.