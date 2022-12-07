Planutis leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Southeast Missouri State after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-4) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Bobby Planutis scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-73 overtime win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Redhawks have gone 2-0 at home. Southeast Missouri State is sixth in the OVC scoring 72.4 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Mastodons are 0-2 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fourth in the Horizon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Southeast Missouri State.

Jarred Godfrey is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Mastodons. Planutis is averaging 13.8 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article