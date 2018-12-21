Players who have announced they will not play in their teams’ bowl games with coach’s bonus for winning the game:
Arizona State (lost to Fresno State in Las Vegas Bowl). Coach Herm Edwards would have earned $166,667 bonus for win.
N’Keal Harry, junior, wide receiver
___
Houston (vs. Army in Armed Forces Bowl). Coach Major Applewhite gets $25,000 bonus for win.
Ed Oliver, junior, defensive tackle
___
Iowa (vs. No. 18 Mississippi State in Outback Bowl)
Noah Fant, junior, tight end
___
LSU (vs. UCF in Fiesta Bowl)
Greedy Williams, third-year-sophomore, cornerback
Ed Alexander, junior, defensive tackle
___
Memphis (vs. Wake Forest in Birmingham Bowl). Coach Mike Norvell gets $50,000 bonus for win.
Darrell Henderson, junior, running back
___
Michigan (vs. Florida in Peach Bowl):
Rashan Gary, junior, defensive end
Devin Bush, junior, linebacker
Karan Higdon, senior, running back
__
Michigan State (vs. Oregon in Redbox Bowl)
Justin Layne, junior, cornerback
___
Minnesota (vs. Georgia Tech in Quick Lane Bowl). Coach PJ Fleck gets $50,000 bonus for win.
Blake Cashman, senior, linebacker
Donnell Greene, senior, offensive tackle (had knee surgery after season).
___
North Carolina State (vs. Texas A&M in Gator Bowl). Coach Dave Doeren gets $50,000 bonus for win.
Kelvin Harmon, junior, wide receiver
Germaine Pratt, senior, linebacker
___
Oklahoma State (vs. Missouri in Liberty Bowl)
Justice Hill, junior, running back
___
South Carolina (vs. Virginia in Belk Bowl)
Deebo Samuel, senior, wide receiver
___
Stanford (vs. Pittsburgh in Sun Bowl)
Bryce Love, senior, running back
___
West Virginia (vs. Syracuse in Camping World Bowl). Coach Dana Holgorsen gets $50,000 bonus for win.
Will Grier, senior, quarterback
Yodny Cajuste, senior, offensive tackle
___
