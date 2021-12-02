Since 2006, the only year the winner of the SEC championship game did not play in the national championship game was in 2014. ... Alabama is playing for its 29th SEC championship and third in the last four years. Georgia is playing for its 14th SEC title and first since 2017. ... Alabama’s six consecutive wins over Georgia include two in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide took a 41-24 home win over Georgia last season. ... This is the fourth consecutive season the nation’s top-ranked team has played in the game. ... Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing 6.9 points per game. The Bulldogs closed the regular season with their third shutout, a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech. ... Georgia trailed only four times this season, including only once after the first quarter and never in the second half. ... The Bulldogs were undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1982 and are 12-0 for the first time since their 1980 national championship season.