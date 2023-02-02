Pleasant scores 24, Abilene Christian downs Seattle 83-68

SEATTLE — Joe Pleasant’s 24 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Seattle U 83-68 on Wednesday.
The Redhawks (16-7, 7-3) were led by Alex Schumacher, who recorded 16 points and four assists. Riley Grigsby added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle U. In addition, Brandton Chatfield had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Abilene Christian visits Cal Baptist while Seattle U travels to play New Mexico State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.