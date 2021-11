Ohio State leads the country in scoring with 46.3 yards per game. ... Ohio State has won eight straight since losing to Oregon on Sept. 11. ... The Buckeyes have won 25 consecutive Big Ten games, which is the longest streak in the conference since the Buckeyes’ national record, 30-game conference winning streak from 2013-15. ... Michigan State handed then-No. 6 Michigan its first loss of the season Oct. 30 before the Spartans took their first loss the next week against Purdue. ... Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in the 40-21 win over Maryland last week. ... Michigan State senior punter Bryce Baringer leads the Big Ten and ranks third in the FBS with his 49.36-yard average. ... This will be the first head-to-head meeting between Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker. Day didn’t make the trip to East Lansing last year because he had the coronavirus. ... Buckeyes senior WR Chris Olave is just two touchdown receptions short of breaking the career school record held by David Boston (34 in 1996-98). His 11 TD grabs this year is tops in the FBS.