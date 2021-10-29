This 6-footer averaged 24.5 points to lead all Division I players last season and thrived in the spotlight while helping Oral Roberts reach the Sweet 16. He averaged 26.7 points in three NCAA Tournament games and scored at least 25 points in each of them. He had over 40 points in two regular-season games last year. He shot 43% from 3-point range and 89% from the free-throw line.