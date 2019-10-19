Ball State outgained Toledo in total yardage 580-309 with 374 coming from the Cardinals’ rushing attack. Ball State converted half their 12 third-down conversion attempts and were 2 of 2 on fourth down.

Plitt was 11-for-17 passing for 206 yards, Caleb Huntley ran for 119 yards on 20 carries and Dunner tallied 90 yards on two carries. His 39-yard TD run with 1:53 left in the third quarter made it 52-7.

Ronnie Jones was the lone bright sport for the Rockets (4-3, 1-2) with 72 yards rushing on eight carries and two scores.

