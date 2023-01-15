Plitzuweit, West Virginia women beat No. 18 Baylor 74-65

Dawn Plitzuweit, in her first season as head coach at West Virginia, led South Dakota to a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and beat Baylor in the first round before the Mountaineers were eliminated by Michigan in the second round.

Baylor closed the first half with a 16-1 run to take a one-point halftime lead. Andrews scored seven points and Littlepage-Buggs added four more in an 11-2 run that gave Baylor a 10-point lead about 3 minutes into the third quarter. The Mountaineers scored 19 of the next 27 points to take a one-point lead when Smith hit a 3 with 1:33 left in the period. There were three more lead changes and three ties before Smith hit a jumper, Kylee Blacksten followed with a layup and a 3-pointer and Kyah Watson scored in the lane to cap a 9-0 run and West Virginia led thereon.