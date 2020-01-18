Eugene German had 19 points for the Huskies (9-9, 2-3). Trendon Hankerson added 13 points. Noah McCarty had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Bowling Green takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Tuesday. Northern Illinois takes on Kent State on the road on Tuesday.
