Ben Vander Plas had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (23-7, 14-5). Mark Sears added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points.
The Falcons leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Bowling Green 85-78 on Jan. 11.
