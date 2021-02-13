Marreon Jackson had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (16-6, 11-3). Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds. JT Shumate had 14 points and Spencer Littleson 11.
The Falcons leveled the season series against the Rockets with the win. Toledo defeated Bowling Green 84-66 on Jan. 30.
