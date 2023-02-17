Podziemski has 26, Santa Clara wins at BYU 81-74

Podziemski had 12 rebounds for the Broncos (20-8, 8-5 West Coast Conference). Keshawn Justice added 19 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Parker Braun was 3 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.