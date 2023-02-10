Podziemski leads Santa Clara over San Diego 80-75

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points and Santa Clara beat San Diego 80-75 on Thursday night.
Podziemski scored 13 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into the break trailing 40-31. Justice scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Santa Clara to a five-point victory.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount and San Diego visits Pacific.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.