Podziemski leads Santa Clara over San Diego 80-75

Marcellus Earlington finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Toreros (11-15, 4-8). Deuce Turner pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points.

Podziemski added nine rebounds for the Broncos (18-8, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart added 19 points and five steals. Keshawn Justice recorded 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.

Podziemski scored 13 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into the break trailing 40-31. Justice scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Santa Clara to a five-point victory.