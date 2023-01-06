Podziemski powers Santa Clara past Pepperdine 89-79

MALIBU, Calif. — Brandin Podziemski had 27 points to propel Santa Clara to an 89-79 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.
Maxwell Lewis finished with 20 points and four assists for the Waves (7-9, 0-2). Houston Mallette added 18 points. Jevon Porter tallied 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Gonzaga and Pepperdine hosts Pacific.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.