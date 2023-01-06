Podziemski powers Santa Clara past Pepperdine 89-79

MALIBU, Calif. — Brandin Podziemski had 27 points to propel Santa Clara to an 89-79 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Carlos Stewart scored 14 with three steals.