Podziemski powers Santa Clara to 86-76 victory over Iona

LAS VEGAS — Brandin Podziemski finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to propel Santa Clara to an 86-76 victory over Iona in the Las Vegas Classic on Saturday night.

Podziemski sank 7 of 13 shots, all three of his 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws for the Broncos (5-2). He added three steals. Keshawn Justice scored 19 on 6-of-10 shooting. Jacob Holt came off the bench to score 12 without missing a shot.