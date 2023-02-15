Pohto leads Wichita State against Temple after 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wichita State Shockers (13-12, 6-7 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-12, 8-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits the Temple Owls after Kenny Pohto scored 28 points in Wichita State’s 91-89 overtime victory over the SMU Mustangs. The Owls are 7-6 in home games. Temple has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Shockers are 6-7 in conference games. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Pohto averaging 2.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 41.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Jaykwon Walton is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

