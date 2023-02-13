Pohto, Porter lead Wichita State to 91-89 2OT win over SMU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WICHITA, Kan. — Kenny Pohto scored 28 points and Craig Porter Jr. added six in the second overtime as Wichita State beat SMU 91-89 on Sunday night. Pohto added eight rebounds for the Shockers (13-12, 6-7 American Athletic Conference). Porter added 22 points while going 9 of 15 (2 for 3 from distance), and he also had six assists and three blocks. Jaykwon Walton was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 20 points.

The Mustangs (9-17, 4-9) were led in scoring by Zhuric Phelps, who finished with 26 points, five assists and seven steals. Efe Odigie added 21 points for SMU. Samuell Williamson also recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Porter made a layup with three seconds left in regulation to make it 75-all and eventually force overtime. Phelps hit a jumper that capped the scoring in OT with 48 seconds left. He missed a potential winning 3-point shot 45 seconds later.

Wichita State entered halftime down 39-38. Pohto paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Pohto scored 14 second-half points and Porter hit the game-tying layup with four seconds left in the second half to send the game to overtime. Porter shot 2 of 3 from the field on the way to his six points in double.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Wichita State visits Temple while SMU hosts Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

