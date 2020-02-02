Aifuwa scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Tigers (16-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) overcome the loss of Ayana Mitchell with a left knee injury late in the first half. Mitchell, who had two rebounds to surpass 900 for her career, got tangled up with an Aggie going for a rebound and left the game at 2:16 of the second quarter with LSU leading 26-17. Mitchell averages 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds and was second in the nation shooting 68.7%.

Wells and Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points apiece for the Aggies and N’dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Wilson hit a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter for a 43-42 lead after trailing 26-19 at the half.

Chennedy Carter sprained her ankle in Texas A&M’s (18-4, 6-3) 57-54 loss to LSU on Jan. 9 and is still out. The Aggies lost their next game but had won four straight since then.

LSU has four wins against Top 15 teams this season.

