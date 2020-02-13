Rennia Davis hit a 3-pointer with 7:50 to play to pull Tennessee within 56-54 but Pointer had back-to-back baskets, Trasi had the next two LSU buckets and the lead was 69-58 with less than three minutes to go following a 13-4 run.
Tiara Young added 10 points for LSU (18-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference), which won its fourth-straight.
Davis had 19, 15 in the second half, for the Lady Vols (17-7, 7-4), who won the first meeting 63-58 on Jan. 26 when Davis scored 30.
