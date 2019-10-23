According to a redacted arrest warrant affidavit released Wednesday, the officer responding to the accident noted “an odor of alcohol emitting from Bouknight.”

The 19-year-old Bouknight turned himself into police Oct. 3 and gave a statement saying he had been given permission to drive the car.

He was charged Monday and gave a statement Tuesday, apologizing for his actions.

The owner initially told police her keys had been taken from a counter without permission, but amended her statement on Oct. 13 to say she had been drunk and does not remember giving Bouknight permission to drive the car.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD