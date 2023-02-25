Polite, Cooper lead George Mason past Dayton 74-69

DAYTON, Ohio — Ronald Polite scored 22 points and De’Von Cooper sealed the victory with a layup with 44 seconds left as George Mason knocked off Dayton 74-69 on Saturday night.
Daron Holmes led the way for the Flyers (19-10, 11-5) with 34 points and six rebounds. Toumani Camara added nine points and six rebounds for Dayton.
Polite scored eight points in the first half for George Mason, who led 33-28 at the break. Polite scored 14 points in the second half for George Mason.
The Flyers’ loss allowed Fordham and Saint Louis to catch them and create a three-way tie for second place with two games remaining.
