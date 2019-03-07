BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Ed Polite Jr. had 21 points as Radford topped Presbyterian 84-76 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Donald Hicks had 16 points for Radford (21-10). Carlik Jones added 14 points. Caleb Tanner had 12 points for the Highlanders.

Adam Flagler had 20 points for the Blue Hose (18-15). Francois Lewis added 19 points. Davon Bell had 11 points and eight assists.

