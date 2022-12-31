Polite's 22 lead George Mason past Richmond 62-58

FAIRFAX, Va. — Ronald Polite scored 22 points as George Mason beat Richmond 62-58 on Saturday.
Tyler Burton led the Spiders (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Richmond also got 15 points and two steals from Matt Grace. Jason Nelson also had eight points.
Polite scored 11 points in the first half for George Mason, who went into the break tied 32-32 with Richmond. George Mason used a 10-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 44-39 with 13:45 left in the half before finishing off the victory.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure while Richmond hosts George Washington.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.