GRAMBLING , La. — Dallas Polk-Hilliard scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, Anthony Gaston scored 16 and Grambling won its second straight in beating Alcorn State 77-42 on Monday night.

Polk-Hilliard finished 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and Gaston was 3 of 6 from distance. Devante Jackson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and made of 5 of 7 from the foul line and nine different players scored for Grambling (8-9, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Tigers built an 11-3 lead before Alcorn State used an 11-0 run to take the lead as Maurice Howard, Troymain Crosby and Jael Scott buried 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. The Tigers responded with an 18-5 run and went on to a 39-21 lead at the break.

Crosby scored 15 points for the Braves (4-12, 0-4) and Reginal Johnson 12. The two combined to shoot 11 of 35 from the field and as a team Alcorn State was 17 of 68 (25 percent).

