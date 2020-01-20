By Associated Press January 20, 2020 at 12:03 PM ESTNEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Baylor leapfrogs Gonzaga for No. 1, giving Top 25 its seventh team on top this season; SDSU into top five.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy