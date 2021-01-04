By Associated PressJan. 4, 2021 at 6:24 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Oregon falls out of top 10 in women’s Top 25 for first time since 2017; Stanford still No. 1.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy