By Associated PressJan. 11, 2021 at 6:13 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Washington State earns first ranking in school history, coming in at No. 25 in women’s Top 25.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy