Marquette opened the second half on a 12-2 run for its largest lead of the game, 43-25. Polley, who was 0 of 3 from the field in the first half, scored all of his 23 points as UConn outscored Marquette 40-11 in the final 15 minutes.
Dawson Garcia had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marquette (6-6, 2-4 Big East).
Isaiah Whaley added 15 points and 13 rebounds for UConn (5-1, 2-1).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.