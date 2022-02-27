Celeste Taylor had 14 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 11 for the Blue Devils (16-12, 7-11).
The Tar Heels doubled Duke’s scoring output in each of the first three quarters and led 56-26 heading to the fourth. Duke shot 25% through three quarters and was 2 for 17 from 3-point range at the time. North Carolina shot less than 40% but had an 18-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.
North Carolina finished at 39% from the field and had a 51-35 rebounding advantage. Duke shot 31% from the field.
The Tar Heels swept Duke for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
North Carolina finished 13-1 at home this season.
